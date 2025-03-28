Five people rehoused after blaze rips through Luton shared home

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Five people have been moved out of a large property in Luton after a blaze in the early hours.

Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Ampthill, Bedford, Potton, Toddington, Kempston and Leighton Buzzard were called to a fire at 12.39am on March 28 in the garage of a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Police and ambulance services also attended.

The fire in Ashcroft Road had spread from the garage to the roof, with both the garage and roof were completely destroyed by fire.

While the fire service said all residents were found, five people were temporarily re-housed by Luton Borough Council.

The road was closed and police guard put in place while emergency services dealt with the scene. A fire investigation was scheduled for this morning.

