Image of missing Luton teenager released as police say they are ‘concerned for her welfare’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:36 BST
Missing Romina. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Missing Romina. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police looking for a missing girl from Luton have shared an image of her as they grow “concerned for her welfare”.

Romina, 15, has been missing from Liverpool Road, Luton since Monday afternoon (September 30).

She was last seen wearing a silver and gold dress, a black cropped Puffa jacket, a black scarf and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 251 of September 30, or click here to report online.

