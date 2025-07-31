Image released of 11-year-old boy missing from Dunstable
Police have shared a picture of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Dunstable.
Tommy was last seen in Dunstable on Tuesday (July 29) at around 7.30pm.
He is described as 5ft 2ins with brown hair and was wearing black clothing, jogging bottoms and grey trainers.
The force said: “Anyone who knows where Tommy is, or has information which could assist us, please contact police via our website or on 101, quoting the reference MPL/1204/25.”
