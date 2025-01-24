Image released of missing man with links to Luton last seen in September

Missing Anthony. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Anthony. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have released a picture of a missing man who has links to Luton after he was last seen almost four months ago.

Anthony, 52, is well-known in Marsh Farm and was reported missing earlier this month after he was last seen in September. He is described as 5’10”, slim, and wears glasses. Bedfordshire Police said: “We are asking anyone who has seen Anthony, or has information to his whereabouts, to please contact us online https://orlo.uk/mV3QC or via 101 quoting reference MPL/78/25.”

