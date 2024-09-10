Police have released an image of a teenager who is missing from Luton.

Suleiman, 17, was last seen in Luton around 7am on Saturday (September 7). He is 5ft 11ins, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers and with a black backpack. Anyone who has seen Suleiman or with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/1325/24.