Image released of missing woman last seen in Luton
Police have shared a picture of a woman who is missing from Luton.
Alison, 58, was last seen in the town at 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).
She has medium grey hair and was wearing a black cross bag with leopard print.
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting 575 of 2 July.
