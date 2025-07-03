Image released of missing woman last seen in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
Missing Alison. Picture: Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
Missing Alison. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have shared a picture of a woman who is missing from Luton.

Alison, 58, was last seen in the town at 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).

She has medium grey hair and was wearing a black cross bag with leopard print.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting 575 of 2 July.

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice