Investigation after house fire in Luton

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire that left a home badly damaged is being investigated.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called to Chesford Road in Luton at around 1.38am this morning (Monday, July 14).

A fire had started in the ground floor kitchen of a two-storey semi-detached home. The ground floor was badly damaged by the fire, with the rest of the home gutted by smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control using one covering jet, one safety jet, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.