Investigation after house fire in Luton
A fire that left a home badly damaged is being investigated.
Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called to Chesford Road in Luton at around 1.38am this morning (Monday, July 14).
A fire had started in the ground floor kitchen of a two-storey semi-detached home. The ground floor was badly damaged by the fire, with the rest of the home gutted by smoke damage.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control using one covering jet, one safety jet, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
