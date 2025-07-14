Investigation after house fire in Luton

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fire that left a home badly damaged is being investigated.

Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called to Chesford Road in Luton at around 1.38am this morning (Monday, July 14).

A fire had started in the ground floor kitchen of a two-storey semi-detached home. The ground floor was badly damaged by the fire, with the rest of the home gutted by smoke damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control using one covering jet, one safety jet, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice