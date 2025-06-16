Lines reopen after person hit by train between Luton and London - but delays continue

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
Luton train station. Picture: Submittedplaceholder image
Luton train station. Picture: Submitted
Train lines between London and Luton have reopened after a person was hit by a train.

In a statement shortly after 10am this morning (June 16) Thameslink said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between St Albans City and Luton.”

Lines have now reopened, between St Albans City and Luton, with trains now able to call at Luton Airport Parkway. DART services have also resumed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, disruption is expected until 3pm, with passengers facing delays of up to 60 minutes.

Visit the website for more details including other services accepting tickets.

If you've been affected by what happened, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

Related topics:LutonLondonThameslink
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice