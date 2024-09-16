Lucky escape for driver left with minor injuries after car flips over in Luton
A lucky driver has walked away from a collision with only minor injuries despite their car flipping onto its roof on a Luton road at the weekend.
At around 2.50pm on Saturday (September 14), emergency services were called to a report of a single car collision in Tomlinson Avenue.
One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and no arrests were made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.