The damaged car. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station

A lucky driver has walked away from a collision with only minor injuries despite their car flipping onto its roof on a Luton road at the weekend.

At around 2.50pm on Saturday (September 14), emergency services were called to a report of a single car collision in Tomlinson Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and no arrests were made.

Three fire crews attended Stopsley, Luton and Dunstable but nobody needed to be cut out of the vehicle.