Lucky escape for driver left with minor injuries after car flips over in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:21 GMT
The damaged car. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire StationThe damaged car. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station
The damaged car. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station
A lucky driver has walked away from a collision with only minor injuries despite their car flipping onto its roof on a Luton road at the weekend.

At around 2.50pm on Saturday (September 14), emergency services were called to a report of a single car collision in Tomlinson Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and no arrests were made.

Three fire crews attended Stopsley, Luton and Dunstable but nobody needed to be cut out of the vehicle.

Related topics:LutonDunstable

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice