Luton Town FC thank firefighters for ‘quick intervention’ after stadium fire

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road stadium. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Luton Town Football Club have praised Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for helping to put out a fire that started inside Kenilworth Road stadium at the weekend.

Three crews tackled the accidental fire just after 8pm on Friday, April 25 after smoke was found coming from a tumble dryer inside the laundry room.

Hatters Way was closed as they used hoses and a thermal imaging camera to contain the spread.

This came ahead of the Hatters’ clash with Coventry City, which still went ahead despite the emergency.

In a statement ahead of the fixture, the club said: “Smoke was found to be coming from a small appliance that had caught fire in the stadium’s laundry room, which was contained within that area and has been dealt with swiftly to prevent any substantial damage.

"We would like to offer a huge thank you to Beds Fire & Rescue for their quick intervention, along with club partners and staff who are also on site to help resolve the issue and ensure that everything is now safe.”