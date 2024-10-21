Man freed from car after collision near Luton Airport

By Olga Norford
Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:41 BST
A man was cut free from a vehicle involved in an accident on New Airport Way, Luton, on Saturday.

The incident happened at 1.32pm with firefighters using hydraulic cutting tools to free the victim. He was left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for Beds Fire & Rescue Service, said: “At 1.32pm on Saturday crews from Stopsley and Luton were called to a road traffic collision on New Airport Way, Luton.

“One male adult was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic cutting tools and was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Fire crews from Stopsley and Luton were called to a road traffic collision on New Airport Way, Luton

Firefighters also attended a car fire between J10 and J11 of the M1 Northbound at around 7.40pm last night (Sunday).

Crews from Dunstable, Luton and Stopsley wore breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

