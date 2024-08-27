Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed in Luton during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Firefighters from Kempton and Bedford were called to a collision in Arundel Road on Saturday (August 24) at 8.17pm.

The male casualty was able to free himself and was cared for by paramedics.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East of England Ambulance spokesman, stated: "We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle. One person was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care."