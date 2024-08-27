Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Luton during Bank Holiday
A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed in Luton during the Bank Holiday weekend.
Firefighters from Kempton and Bedford were called to a collision in Arundel Road on Saturday (August 24) at 8.17pm.
The male casualty was able to free himself and was cared for by paramedics.
An East of England Ambulance spokesman, stated: "We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle. One person was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care."
