Mattress set on fire at Luton retail park
Firefighters put out a blaze at a Luton retail park after a mattress was set on fire.
The fire happened at Hatters Way Retail Park on Chaul End Lane at around 12.42pm on Tuesday, July 15.
Firefighters found a mattress, wood fence, and undergrowth aflame – and put out the blaze using a hose, Milwaukee power tools and a thermal imaging camera.
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue says the fire was deliberate.
