Mattress set on fire at Luton retail park

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters put out a blaze at a Luton retail park after a mattress was set on fire.

The fire happened at Hatters Way Retail Park on Chaul End Lane at around 12.42pm on Tuesday, July 15.

Firefighters found a mattress, wood fence, and undergrowth aflame – and put out the blaze using a hose, Milwaukee power tools and a thermal imaging camera.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue says the fire was deliberate.

