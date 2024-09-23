Missing Nouraldeen. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture has been released of a man missing from Luton since the weekend.

Nouraldeen Was last seen on Saturday 14 September at around 11.30am, when he was wearing a half white and black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a medium sized brown man bag.

He is described as 5ft 6ins, slim build, with short black hair and is believed to have travelled to central London.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said: “If you have any information and know where he is, please contact us on 101 or tell us online -quoting reference MPL/1357/24.”