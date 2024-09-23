Missing Luton man could be in central London say police
A picture has been released of a man missing from Luton since the weekend.
Nouraldeen Was last seen on Saturday 14 September at around 11.30am, when he was wearing a half white and black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a medium sized brown man bag.
He is described as 5ft 6ins, slim build, with short black hair and is believed to have travelled to central London.
The force said: “If you have any information and know where he is, please contact us on 101 or tell us online -quoting reference MPL/1357/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.