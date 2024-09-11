Multi-vehicle crash on M1 north between Luton and Milton Keynes - delays expected

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Sep 2024, 08:41 BST
Traffic and travel news.
There are closures on the M1 north between Luton and Milton Keynes after a multi-vehicle crash.

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the M1 north between Junction 12 (Luton) and Junction 13 (Milton Keynes).

National Highways East stated: "Traffic officers and service providers are en route to the scene. Please allow extra time for your journey due to 45 minute delays on the approach."

More information as we get it.

