New protocol for patient handovers at Luton and Dunstable Hospital has reduced waiting times for ambulance crews

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

A fresh protocol for patient handovers at Luton and Dunstable Hospital has reduced waiting times for ambulance crews, a meeting heard.

The national target set by NHS England remains at 15 minutes, but this is rarely achieved, according to a report to Luton Borough Council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) introduced a new hospital handover protocol in Bedfordshire and Luton in November 2024, said the report.

“Acute hospitals and the BLMK integrated care board (ICB) agreed to release ambulances within 45 minutes of arrival.

“Nearly three in every four handovers at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in April 2025 exceeded the national target, with an average handover time of 23 minutes three seconds.

“This compared to 39 minutes 55 seconds a year earlier, before the 45-minute handover protocol was implemented, so the average time has improved year-on-year.

“Luton and Dunstable Hospital handover times are typically longer than Bedford Hospital South Wing because of a higher conveyance rate at its accident and emergency department.

“We saw improved handover times during the winter period, compared to 12 months earlier, where demand on our service is usually at its highest.”

EEAST provides 24-hour, 365 days a year accident and emergency services to those in need of emergency medical treatment and transport in Bedfordshire, and the rest of the eastern region, explained the report.

“There are also non-emergency patient transport services to and from hospital, treatment centres and similar facilities, for those who can’t travel unaided because of their medical condition or frailty.

“Together with hospital and ICB partners, EEAST is involved in several measures to avoid unnecessary journeys to hospital, and to free up ambulances to respond to other emergencies.

“These include the Bedfordshire unscheduled care coordination hub (UCCH), which continues to perform well. The hub is now fully staffed with EEAST clinicians, and more calls are being effectively managed in the community.

“This hub accepted the highest number of calls in the region from our 999 call stack in April 2025. Of the 500 calls accepted by the hub, 299 were managed successfully in the community without the need for an ambulance or accident and emergency admission.

“EEAST set up a conveyance avoidance helpline in March. A multi-disciplinary team offers alternative pathway advice to ambulance crews on scene, with seconded consultants based in the UCCH and the frailty team. This is already achieving an accident and emergency avoidance rate of 63 per cent.”

Response times in Luton, particularly for category two and category three calls, have also improved year-on-year, added the report.

“Those for category one calls (life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrests) remained static at six minutes 25 seconds in April 2025, compared to the year before. But that’s faster than the national target of seven minutes.

“Category two response times (for emergencies like chest pains or strokes) have improved by eight minutes 37 seconds year-on-year. The average category two response time in Luton was 30 minutes 12 seconds in April, compared to 38 minutes 49 seconds in April 2024. The national target is 30 minutes.

“Category three response times (for urgent, but not immediately life-threatening incidents) improved to one hour 44 minutes this April from two hours seven minutes in April 2024. That brings the average below the two-hour national target.”