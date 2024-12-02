People evacuated after explosion at Dunstable takeaway
Firefighters were called to Winfield Street on Saturday (November 30) at 8.49pm, helping the occupants to safety and isolating the gas and electricity supply.
The cause of the explosion was accidental.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "A fire was caused by a small explosion in a takeaway restaurant which had affected an upper floor house of multiple occupancy at a property."
Crews from Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Luton and Stopsley were sent to the scene.
They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and a gas monitor.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “One ambulance and one paramedic car was sent to Winfield Street, Dunstable, following reports of a fire. No-one was injured in the incident.”