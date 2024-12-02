People evacuated after explosion at Dunstable takeaway

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

People were evacuated from a building in Dunstable after an explosion in a takeaway impacted the home above.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to Winfield Street on Saturday (November 30) at 8.49pm, helping the occupants to safety and isolating the gas and electricity supply.

The cause of the explosion was accidental.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "A fire was caused by a small explosion in a takeaway restaurant which had affected an upper floor house of multiple occupancy at a property."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews from Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Luton and Stopsley were sent to the scene.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and a gas monitor.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “One ambulance and one paramedic car was sent to Winfield Street, Dunstable, following reports of a fire. No-one was injured in the incident.”