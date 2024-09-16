The hotel room after the fire. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station

Firefighters from around Luton were called to a fire at a hotel in the town at the weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Stopsley, Luton and Dunstable put out the blaze inside the Travelodge on Dunstable Road on Saturday morning (September 14).

A picture taken at the scene shows a burnt single mattress among the items damaged in the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire was accidental, and all residents and staff were allowed back into the building

"Firefighters implemented high rise procedures which involved a two-line attack. Firefighters also use small tools and fans to clear smoke.”