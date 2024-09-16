Photo shows aftermath of blaze inside Luton hotel room
Firefighters from around Luton were called to a fire at a hotel in the town at the weekend.
Crews from Stopsley, Luton and Dunstable put out the blaze inside the Travelodge on Dunstable Road on Saturday morning (September 14).
A picture taken at the scene shows a burnt single mattress among the items damaged in the fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire was accidental, and all residents and staff were allowed back into the building
"Firefighters implemented high rise procedures which involved a two-line attack. Firefighters also use small tools and fans to clear smoke.”
