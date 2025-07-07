Picture of missing Houghton Regis teen released by police

Missing Lexi. Picture: Beds Police

An image of a missing teenager from Houghton Regis has been shared as police try to trace her.

Lexi, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the town on Sunday (July 6) around 5.20pm.

She is described as 5ft 2ins, of medium build, with shoulder-length auburn hair. Lexi is believed to be wearing a black dress, black cardigan and sliders.

The girl also has links to Lewsey Farm in Luton.

If anyone has any information or has seen Lexi, call 101 quoting BP-06072025-0387.