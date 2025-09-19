Picture of missing Houghton Regis teen released by police
Police have shared a picture of a missing teenager from Houghton Regis, who is believed to be with another teen missing from Bedfordshire.
Josh, 16, was reported missing from Houghton Regis on Wednesday and was last seen in Dunstable on Tuesday.
He is described as around 5ft 6ins with short brown hair. It is believed he may be with 17-year-old Laila who was also reported as missing earlier this week.
Police said: “If you have seen Josh or Laila or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 247 of 17 September.”