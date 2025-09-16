Picture of missing teen with links to Dunstable and Houghton Regis shared by police

Missing Laila. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Details of a missing teenage girl have been released by police as they try to trace her.

Laila, 17, was last seen at her home in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday (September 13).

She has links to Dunstable and Houghton Regis, as well as the Harlesden area of London.

She is described as having shoulder-length blonde balayage hair, and was last seen wearing brown leggings, a brown gym jacket with a black fluffy jacket over the top, and black and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Police said: “Anyone who has seen her or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 208 of 14 September.”