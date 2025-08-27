Picture released missing Luton teen last seen three days ago

Missing Ahmed. picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture of a teenage boy from Luton has been shared by police after he went missing from his home three days ago.

Ahmed, 16, was last seen in the town at around 11.30am on Sunday, August 24.

He is described as 6ft with short black hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit top with two lines down the sleeves, black tracksuit bottoms, white T-shirt and black trainers.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting reference 471 of 24 August.”