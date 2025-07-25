Picture released of girl, 17, with links to Luton who has been missing for nearly two weeks

Police have shared a picture of a teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks – and could be in Luton.

Angel, 17, was last seen by police in Hatfield on Tuesday 15 July, with further sightings on July 16 and 18.

The teen has links to Luton as well as Harlow in Essex and Southampton in Hampshire.

She is described as 5ft 6ins and of very slim build with pink hair and blue eyes. But Hertfordshire Constabulary believe her may now be a different colour.

Missing Angel. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

When Angel went missing, she was described as wearing an oversized puffer jacket, black McKenzie jogging bottoms with white writing and black Fila trainers.

Pete Frost, Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector, said: “Angel hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks, and we are growing increasingly worried for her welfare. Our understanding is that she has no phone and no access to banking, and we need to make sure she is safe.

“Our officers are carrying out numerous enquiries to find her, which is our top priority.

“If you have seen Angel, or have any information that may help our enquiries, please make you sure you contact the police immediately.

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Angel: You are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure you’re okay and safe.”

The force added: “If you have seen Angel call 101. If you believe you are with Angel now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”