Picture released of man missing from Dunstable home

By Olivia Preston

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:12 BST
Missing Dennis. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team
A picture of a missing man from Dunstable has been released as police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Dennis, 33, was last seen leaving his home in Dunstable at just after 9.30 on Thursday (January 30).

He is 6ft, medium build with black medium length hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms with white stripes, a white hooded top and black jacket. Anyone who has seen Dennis or has information to his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 118 of January 30.

