Picture released of missing Luton teen last seen on New Year’s Eve

Missing Izem. Picture: Beds Police

A picture of a teenager missing from Luton has been shared by police as they try to trace the girl.

Izem, 17, was reported missing on Wednesday after not being seen since December 31.

She is of Turkish descent, is around 5ft 6ins, slim, and has long, straight dark brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail.

The teen also has links to the Great Yarmouth area.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online quoting reference 226 of January 8.