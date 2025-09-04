Picture released of missing man who ‘may have travelled to Luton’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 11:31 BST
Missing Mohammed. Picture: Derbyshire Constabularyplaceholder image
Police have shared a picture of a missing man from Derby who is believed to have travelled to Luton.

Mohammed, 31, was last seen in the Normanton area of the city at 10am on Monday (September 1).

He is known to travel by train and Derbyshire Constabulary say he may have travelled to the Luton area.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 101 or reporting it online here - including reference 350-020925:

