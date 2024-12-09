Picture released of missing teen last seen in Luton

Missing Amarildo. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Police have shared a picture of a missing teenager who was last seen in Luton last week.

Amarildo, 17, was last seen around 2.30pm in Leagrave on Thursday (December 5) and police say there are concerns for his welfare. He is described as white, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket and black Nike trainers. Anyone with information or who has seen Amarildo is asked to call 101 – quoting reference MPL/1543/24.

