Picture released of missing teen with links to Luton last seen 5 days ago
Police have shared a picture of a missing teenager who has ties to Luton.
Kinga, 17, was last seen at her home in Great Denham on Friday (September 12). She left at around 4.30pm but has not returned since.
She also has links to Luton.
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, of slim build and has dark burgundy red hair. Kinga has a nose piercing and a lower lip ring.
At the time she disappeared, she is believed to have been wearing blue pyjamas with pink trainers and a black puffa jacket.