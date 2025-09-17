Picture released of missing teen with links to Luton last seen 5 days ago

Missing Kinga. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have shared a picture of a missing teenager who has ties to Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinga, 17, was last seen at her home in Great Denham on Friday (September 12). She left at around 4.30pm but has not returned since.

She also has links to Luton.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, of slim build and has dark burgundy red hair. Kinga has a nose piercing and a lower lip ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time she disappeared, she is believed to have been wearing blue pyjamas with pink trainers and a black puffa jacket.

Bedfordshire Police said: “If you know where she is or you have any information, please contact police on 101 or online, quoting MPC/1451/25.”