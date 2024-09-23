Picture released of teenager missing from home in Luton
Police have released an picture of a teenage boy who is missing from his home in Luton.
Leroy, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, September 17, at his home address in Luton at around 12.30pm.
Leroy is described as five-foot-tall, average build, with short black afro hair.
The police said: “Please report any information or sightings to us on 101 or tell us online -quoting reference MPL/1391/24.”
