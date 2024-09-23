Missing Leroy. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released an picture of a teenage boy who is missing from his home in Luton.

Leroy, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, September 17, at his home address in Luton at around 12.30pm.

Leroy is described as five-foot-tall, average build, with short black afro hair.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said: “Please report any information or sightings to us on 101 or tell us online -quoting reference MPL/1391/24.”