Picture shared of missing Dunstable man - with links to Hemel

By Olivia Preston

Published 27th May 2025, 13:35 BST
Missing Tommy. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Tommy. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A picture of a missing man from Dunstable has been shared by police as they try to trace the 27-year-old.

Tommy was last seen at his home address in Dunstable yesterday (Monday at 5.00pm. He is described as 5ft 11ins, with brown eyes and a slim build and has short afro hair. He was last seen wearing orange and blue hi-vis clothing. The man also has links to the Hemel Hempstead area. Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who knows where Tommy is, or has information should call 101 quoting ref MPC/772/25.”

