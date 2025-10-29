Picture shared of missing Luton man as police 'concerned for his welfare'

Missing Mohammed. Picture: Beds Police

A picture of a man missing from Luton has been shared by police as they say they are concerned for his welfare.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed was last seen on Leagrave Road in Luton opposite the Shurma store earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29).

The 24-year-old was wearing grey Adidas joggers, a dark grey jumper, a black zipped hoodie and black shoes.

It is believed he may have travelled to Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information that could help us find Mohammed is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 232 of 29 October.”