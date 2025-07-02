Picture shared of missing Luton woman last seen nearly a month ago

Missing Kaia. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
An image of a missing woman from Luton has been shared by police as they try to find her.

Kaia, 29, was last seen at her home in Luton on June 6, and the force says it has concerns for her welfare.

She has links to Hitchin and St Albans.

She is described as 5ft 3ins, of slim build, long light brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone who has information or knows Kaia’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference MPL/1031/25.

