Picture shared of teen missing from Luton for five days

Missing Julia. Picture: Beds Police

Police have released a picture of a missing teenager who was last seen at the weekend.

Julia, 16, was last seen in the New Town area on Sunday (October 26).

She is described as slim build with dark purple hair, and is likely to be wearing baggy trousers, a green jacket and glasses.

Julia also has links to other areas of Luton, including Dallow, Farley Hill and Putteridge.

The force said: “Anyone who has seen Julia or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/1679/25.”