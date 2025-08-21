Picture shows bedroom damage after blaze inside Houghton Regis home

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:26 BST
The room after the blaze. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Stationplaceholder image
The room after the blaze. Picture: Dunstable Community Fire Station
A room in Houghton Regis house was engulfed in flames yesterday (Wednesday) after a fire started on the first floor.

Firefighters from Dunstable were called to Fedora Way just before 1.30pm to reports of a blaze in a semi detached house.

Crews used hose reels to put the fire out, but the property was around 5 per cent damaged by fire and 20 per cent damaged by smoke.

The service says the fire was accidental, with firefighters using a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

