Picture shows bedroom damage after blaze inside Houghton Regis home
A room in Houghton Regis house was engulfed in flames yesterday (Wednesday) after a fire started on the first floor.
Firefighters from Dunstable were called to Fedora Way just before 1.30pm to reports of a blaze in a semi detached house.
Crews used hose reels to put the fire out, but the property was around 5 per cent damaged by fire and 20 per cent damaged by smoke.
The service says the fire was accidental, with firefighters using a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.