Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of missing Luton man
Police have shared a picture of a missing man from Luton after his family lost contact with him last week.
Ellis, 29, has not been heard from since Friday evening (August 1), and his car – a grey Volkswagen Touran – was seen in Royston in the early hours of Saturday.
He is described as around 5ft 10ins and was wearing a grey tracksuit.
The force said: “We are concerned for his welfare and so are urging anyone with information or who has seen Ellis to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 192 of August 2).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.