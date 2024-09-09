An image of a missing teenager has been released after the boy was last sighted in Luton last week.

Mouya, 17, was last seen in Luton on September 3, and the police say they are growing concerned for his welfare and whereabouts. Mouya often goes to London and may be in the Marble Arch area. He is Black, and is believed to have been wearing a white polo top, jeans, black jacket, grey trainers, and a black cap when he was last seen. Call 101 quoting the reference 300 of 26 August with any details.