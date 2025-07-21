Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing man who may be in Luton

Missing Simon

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man who may be in Luton.

They are appealing for help to find Simon Abney-Teakle, who has been reported missing from Great Horwood.

The 56-year-old was last seen at around 11.45am on Monday, July 7 at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

He is described as a white male around 5ft 10in, medium to heavy build, brunette shaved hair and has facial stubble. His clothing is unknown at this time.

He may be using taxis to travel, and police believe he could have links to Luton.

If you see Simon, or have any information which may help locate him, call 999 quoting reference number 43250343537.