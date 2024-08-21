Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage girl last seen in Dunstable four days ago

Missing Molly. Picture: Herts Police

A picture of a missing teenage girl has been released by police after she was last seen in Dunstable.

Molly, 14, was last seen in the town on Saturday (August 17) after she went missing from Little Gaddesden in Hertfordshire.

The teen also has links to Stevenage and Buntingford.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Molly’s welfare. If you have seen Molly since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 567 of 17 August.

“If you believe you are with Molly now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”