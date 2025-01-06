Police release image of missing Luton teen with links to Slough

A picture of a missing teenage has been released as police try to trace him.

Brajan, 16, is 5ft 10ins, slim and has an Albanian accent. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with a black puffa jacket and black trainers.

The teen is missing from Luton, but has links to Slough in Berkshire. Bedfordshire Police said: “If you believe you have seen Brajan or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via our webchat service via the green button on the bottom-right of our website, or call 101 quoting the reference MPC/1924/24.”