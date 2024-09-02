Missing Ellie-May. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police have shared two pictures of a teenager who has been missing from Luton since the weekend.

Ellie-May, 15, was last seen on Saturday (August 31) and is believed to be in the Bury Park and town centre area of Luton.

She described as thin with dark hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a turquoise scarf, black leggings and grey trainers.

If anyone has information or sees Ellie-May they are asked to call 101 quoting refence 382 of August 31.