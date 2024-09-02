Police release images of teenage girl missing from Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:16 BST
Missing Ellie-May. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Ellie-May. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Missing Ellie-May. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Bedfordshire Police have shared two pictures of a teenager who has been missing from Luton since the weekend.

Ellie-May, 15, was last seen on Saturday (August 31) and is believed to be in the Bury Park and town centre area of Luton.

She described as thin with dark hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a turquoise scarf, black leggings and grey trainers.

If anyone has information or sees Ellie-May they are asked to call 101 quoting refence 382 of August 31.

Related topics:LutonBury Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.