Police release images of teenage girl missing from Luton
Bedfordshire Police have shared two pictures of a teenager who has been missing from Luton since the weekend.
Ellie-May, 15, was last seen on Saturday (August 31) and is believed to be in the Bury Park and town centre area of Luton.
She described as thin with dark hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a turquoise scarf, black leggings and grey trainers.
If anyone has information or sees Ellie-May they are asked to call 101 quoting refence 382 of August 31.
