Police release picture of 13-year-old last seen in Luton

Missing Asadjan. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a picture of a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Luton.

Asadjan was seen in the Luton area at 2.15pm on Monday, March 31.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, slim with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy top, navy gilet, navy tracksuit bottoms and Nike white and blue trainers.

He is believed to have links to Southampton and Brighton.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference MPL/465/25.