Police release picture of missing 16-year-old from Luton

Missing John Paul. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a picture of a Luton teen as they appeal for help to find him.

John Paul, 16, was last seen leaving his home in Luton yesterday morning (Monday, July 28).

He is described as 5ft 8ins, slim with dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen John Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference MPL/1192/25.