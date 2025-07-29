Police release picture of missing 16-year-old from Luton

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:54 BST
Missing John Paul. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
Missing John Paul. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police
Police have released a picture of a Luton teen as they appeal for help to find him.

John Paul, 16, was last seen leaving his home in Luton yesterday morning (Monday, July 28).

He is described as 5ft 8ins, slim with dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen John Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference MPL/1192/25.

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice