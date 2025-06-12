Police release picture of woman missing from Luton

Missing Kerry-Ann. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this image of a missing Luton woman as they appeal for help to find her.

Kerry-Ann, 36, was last seen in St George’s Square in Luton on Monday, June 9.

She is described as 4ft 11ins with red, dyed hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket and grey trousers. Anyone who has seen Kerry-Ann or has information as to her whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 251 of 11 June.