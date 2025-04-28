Police release pictures of missing 15-year-old who could be in Bedfordshire
Mataya was last seen leaving New Street Station in Birmingham at around 9.20pm on Thursday, April 24.
But West Mercia Police believe the teen, who was reported missing from Bridgnorth, could be in Bedfordshire.
She is described as mixed race, around 5ft 7ins with a slim build and dark hair.
The CCTV image shows her exiting the Birmingham station, believed to be onto Navigation Street, wearing a black jumper and trousers and carrying an Addidas rucksack.
But she has connections to Milton Keynes, London, Kent and Bedfordshire.
Call 01743 264825 immediately if you see Mataya or have information on her whereabouts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.