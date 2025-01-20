Police released of missing teenager from Luton with links to Bristol

A picture of missing boy has been released after he was last seen five days ago.

Afzal, 16, was last seen near Airport Way, Luton, on Wednesday (January 15) just before 1pm. The teen is South Asian, around 5ft 10ins with dark curly hair. He was seen wearing a black Trapstar jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. He was carrying a brown rucksack. He has links to Bristol and he is believed to have travelled there using public transport. Anyone with information is asked to report it online quoting reference MPL/100/25