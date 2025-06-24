Police share image of missing Luton woman

A picture of a missing woman from Luton has been released as police try to find her.

Ildiko, 53, went missing from her home in Luton yesterday (Monday) and the force say they are concerned for her welfare. She is described as around 5ft 6ins with burgundy short curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red lips on the front. Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting reference 293 of 23 June.