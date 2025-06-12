Police share image of woman missing from Dunstable

Missing Mandra. Picture: Beds Police

Police have released a picture of a woman who is missing from her home in Dunstable.

Mandra, 42, was last seen at 9pm on Monday, June 9. She was wearing red coloured clothing and possibly a headscarf.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has seen Mandra, or has information as to her whereabouts should call on 101 quoting reference: 288 of 10 June.”