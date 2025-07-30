Police share picture of Luton teen missing for more than 2 weeks
A picture of a teenager from Luton has been shared as police try to trace him after he went missing two weeks ago.
Hakim, 17, was last seen leaving his home address in Luton on the afternoon of July 14.
He is 5ft 9ins and was last known to be wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and white trainers.
The force said: “Anyone who knows where Hakim is, or has information which could assist us, please contact police via our website or on 101, quoting the reference MPL/1193/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.