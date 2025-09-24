Police share picture of missing Luton teen last seen three weeks ago
A picture of a teenager has been released after going missing more than three weeks ago
Agustin, 17, was last seen at his home in Luton at 6.30pm on September 2. He was spotted less than five minutes later crossing Windsor Street in the direction of the town centre.
He is described as 5ft 7ins and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who has any information, or who knows Agustin’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference MPL/1383/25.”