A picture of a missing boy has been released by police as they try to trace the Luton teen.

Samuel, 13, was last seen at his home on Wednesday (June 25). He is described as 5ft 7ins and was last seen wearing black trainers, cargo trousers, and a black sweater. Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call 101 quoting reference MPL/998/25.”